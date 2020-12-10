Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

