First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

