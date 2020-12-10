First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.66. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

