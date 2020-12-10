First City Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,577,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 96,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of AMP opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $198.16. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.