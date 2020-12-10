First City Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

