FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

NYSE:FE opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.