Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.32.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

