Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,533 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 220,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,601,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,076,390 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

