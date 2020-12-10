Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Acquires $74,200.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $80,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 748,202 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.