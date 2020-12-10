Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) PT Lowered to $2.40 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.40 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of FURY opened at $1.40 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.