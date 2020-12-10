General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $154.14 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.