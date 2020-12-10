General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of General Dynamics worth $123,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $154.14 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

