Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.00 ($74.12).

ETR:KRN opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -144.04. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.34.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

