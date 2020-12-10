HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Prothena by 8.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prothena by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

