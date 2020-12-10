HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE HCA opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $161.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

