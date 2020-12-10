Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.