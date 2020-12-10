HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFC. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE:HFC opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

