HSBC Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

