Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Lowered by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

