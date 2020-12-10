IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $449.88 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.