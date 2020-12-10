Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $9,108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $2,196,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 111.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

ITW opened at $206.57 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

