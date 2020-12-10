Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 200 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $337.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

