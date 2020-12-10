Insider Buying: India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Insider Acquires £20,500 in Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

IGC opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.84. The company has a market capitalization of £93.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

