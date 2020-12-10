Insider Buying: India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Insider Acquires £20,500 in Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).
IGC opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.84. The company has a market capitalization of £93.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.10).
India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) Company Profile
