Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WHD opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Cactus by 77.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cactus by 22.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 234,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

