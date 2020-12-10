Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

