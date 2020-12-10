Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

NYSE:MRO opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

