Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CODI opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,297 shares of company stock valued at $322,232 and sold 60,555 shares valued at $1,184,150. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

