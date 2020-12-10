Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 374.9% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 512,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 404,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 49,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

