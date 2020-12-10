Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NYSE:F opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

