Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,540,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 461,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,524,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.57 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.