Intrua Financial LLC Sells 8,721 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 184.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 219,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 142,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 71,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

