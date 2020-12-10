Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,375,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.