Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stake Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 235.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 1,014,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

