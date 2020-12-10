Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Position Raised by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,840 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,216,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.