iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $226.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

