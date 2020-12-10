iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

