Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 49.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 51.57.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.