Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Price Target to $35.00

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of ASAN opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $7,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

