Jefferies Financial Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

