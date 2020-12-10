JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €147.44 ($173.46) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

