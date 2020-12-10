KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:KSCD opened at $25.75 on Thursday. KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

