Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

