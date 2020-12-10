Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LDGYY stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.