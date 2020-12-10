Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

