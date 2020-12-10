Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE:AFL opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.