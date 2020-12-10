Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 269 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 60.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,136.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

