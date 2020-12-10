Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

