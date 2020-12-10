Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $223,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $57,252,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after acquiring an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.