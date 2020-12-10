Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $226,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

