Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $235,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of ED opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

